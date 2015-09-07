Panthers begin preparations for Jaguars without 2 starters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers began preparing for Sunday's regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars without starting center Ryan Kalil and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Kalil is still recovering from a left knee sprain, while Lotulelei has missed the entire preseason with a stress reaction in his surgically repaired right foot.

Both players worked on the side with the athletic training staff during practice Monday and their status for game remains uncertain.

Starting cornerbacks Josh Norman and Charles Tillman returned to practice after sitting out the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with concussion-like symptoms. Defensive end Charles Johnson also returned to practice after battling left calf and right hand injuries that kept him out of all four preseason games.

