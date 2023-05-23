Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

Paige Spiranac says she expected more sizzle from Michael Block's moment with wife after PGA Championship

Spiranac discussed the moment on the latest episode of her podcast

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The entire golf world cheered on club pro Michael Block as he dunked a hole-in-one and finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship on Sunday and earned a few more spots in upcoming tournaments.

After Block’s round was over, he went up to his wife, Val, and the two embraced in a touching moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Block in the PGA

Michael Block plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

However, golf influencer Paige Spiranac was expecting a little more sizzle. She discussed the moment in the latest episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast released Tuesday.

"I’m just saying, if I’m on camera and I’m going up to my man, and I’m going in for a hug, and I’m putting my head up, going for a kiss, and they just deny me a kiss in front of all these people on camera, I would be bringing that up later," she said.

JENA SIMS RESPONDS TO PERSISTENT COMMENTERS QUESTIONING HER ABSENCE FROM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Michael Block talks to reporters

Michael Block speaks to the media after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

"Not only later that day, but every single day for the rest of our lives until we die. We’ll be laying next to each other on our deathbed and be like, ‘Remember that moment you didn’t kiss me on camera?’ That would be the last thing I would ever say."

With emotions running high, Block had to have been in a daze when he finished the round.

He earned a payday close to $290,000 for his finish.

"My life’s changed, but my life’s only changed for the better," Block said. "I’ve got my family. I’ve got my friends. I’ve got the people that really love me and care about me here. It’s been an epic experience."

Paige Spiranac in July 2022

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Block earned a sponsor exemption for the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend at Colonial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.