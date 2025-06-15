Paige Spiranac comes to Rory McIlroy's defense amid his strife with media

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Rory McIlroy’s dealings with the media drew a response from golf influencer Paige Spiranac as the Northern Irishman’s pursuit of another major title hit a major snag at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy decided to skip his media appearances following the first two rounds of the major tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. He told reporters after his third round on Saturday that he had decided to skip the appearance due to "frustration" with "the whole thing."

Rory McIlroy blows a raspberry

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

He’s also had a few brutal moments on the course as well. But as he raised eyebrows with his comments, Spiranac came to his defense.

"Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required," she wrote on X. "And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. 

"There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to, so maybe let’s not all pile on."

Paige Spiranac in Atlanta

Paige Spiranac warms up on the driving range prior to tour championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

McIlroy also reminded reporters he skipped reporters after the first round of the Masters as well and now was just "doing it a little more often."

He entered the final round in the middle of the standings and would have needed a miracle to catch leaders Sam Burns, Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun.

Rory McIlroy looks on

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, stands on the 11th green after putting in during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011. He finished in second place in the last two years at the U.S. Open and in the top 10 in each of the last six years.

