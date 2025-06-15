Paige Spiranac comes to Rory McIlroy's defense amid his strife with media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy’s dealings with the media drew a response from golf influencer Paige Spiranac as the Northern Irishman’s pursuit of another major title hit a major snag at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy decided to skip his media appearances following the first two rounds of the major tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. He told reporters after his third round on Saturday that he had decided to skip the appearance due to "frustration" with "the whole thing."

He’s also had a few brutal moments on the course as well. But as he raised eyebrows with his comments, Spiranac came to his defense.

"Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required," she wrote on X. "And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move.

"There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to, so maybe let’s not all pile on."

McIlroy also reminded reporters he skipped reporters after the first round of the Masters as well and now was just "doing it a little more often."

He entered the final round in the middle of the standings and would have needed a miracle to catch leaders Sam Burns, Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun.

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011. He finished in second place in the last two years at the U.S. Open and in the top 10 in each of the last six years.