Padres' Wil Myers buys about 100 fans drinks at San Diego bar after NLDS win

For the first time since 1998, the San Diego Padres are playing in the NLCS, and the team's longest-tenured player made sure to take advantage of an opportunity to celebrate.

After the underdog Padres took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of an NLDS, Wil Myers and his wife went out on the town and stopped by a bar.

Myers was in such a celebratory mood he decided to foot the bill for around 100 fans at the Social Tap near the Padres' home stadium, Petco Park.

According to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, Myers paid $1,400 for drinks for fans at the bar.

Paying that tab didn't put a big dent in Myers' finances. He's playing on a 6-year, $83 million contract with the Padres after joining the team in 2015 and being named an All-Star in 2016.

The former AL Rookie of the Year has not been much of a factor on the field during this postseason. He is batting .087 and has struck out 10 times through six games.

Entering Wednesday, San Diego trailed Philadelphia 1-0 in the NLCS.