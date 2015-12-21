Padres sign Buddy Baumann to one-year contract

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres announced today that the club has signed left-handed pitcher Buddy Baumann to a one-year Major League contract for the 2016 season. To create room on the 40-man roster, the club has designated catcher Josmil Pinto for assignment. Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller made the announcement.

Baumann, 28, spent the entire 2015 season with Triple-A Omaha of the Kansas City Royals organization, pitching to a 3-4 record with a 3.04 ERA (26 ER, 77.0 IP) with 84 strikeouts against 25 walks in 34 appearances, six starts. Originally signed by Kansas City as a seventh round selection in the 2009 First Year Player Draft, the 5-10, 175 pound left-hander has posted a 19-16 record with 14 saves, 3.16 ERA, 477 strikeouts and 179 walks in 199 games, 42 starts, over parts of seven minor league seasons in the Royals organization.

Pinto, 26, was selected off waivers by the Padres from the Minnesota Twins on November 20. The 5-11, 220 pound backstop owns a lifetime .257 batting average with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 78 games over parts of two Major League seasons, both with the Twins.

