Padres' Jason Adam reveals how he learned he was selected for All-Star Game

MLB reliever Jason Adam earned the first All-Star nod of his career as he put together a dominant first half of the season coming out of the bullpen for the San Diego Padres.

Adam was at church with his wife when he received the call from Padres manager Mike Shildt about the All-Star selection. However, immediately, Adam said, his wife thought he was going to be traded.

"I feel my phone vibrate, and I'm like, 'Oh, it's Shildty,' and I show my wife, and she immediately goes, 'Oh my gosh, no way, we're traded,'’ he told People magazine on Wednesday.

He said he stepped out to take the call and learned the good news. He returned to the service and told his wife, Kelsey, who he said burst into tears.

"It caused a small scene in church," he said. "But she was crying, so excited."

Adam said he called his parents next to tell them and credited them with helping him get to where he presently is in his career.

The trade fear was very much warranted. San Diego is Adam’s fifth team in eight MLB seasons. He started with the Kansas City Royals before he moved to the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and finally the Padres.

San Diego acquired him in 2024 and really began to make an impact then.

This season, Adam has a 1.58 ERA in 45 games with 52 strikeouts. He had a career-high 81 strikeouts between the Rays and Padres last season, appearing in 74 games.

San Diego is 49-43 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Robert Suarez will represent the Padres at the All-Star Game as well.