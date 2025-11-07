Padres hire Craig Stammen as new skipper despite zero professional managerial experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Diego Padres hired former reliever Craig Stammen to be their new manager in an unconventional move.

Stammen, 41, ended his playing career in August 2023 and spent the past two seasons as an assistant to the major league coaching staff. He has no prior managerial experience at any level of the sport.

Stammen replaces Mike Shildt, who retired in October after two years as manager.

Shildt led two successful seasons with the Padres, winning 93 and 90 games and making the postseason both years, but he cited burnout and exhaustion when he announced his departure.

The Padres interviewed MLB great Albert Pujols, former catcher Nick Hundley and longtime pitching coach Ruben Niebla before selecting Stammen.

"Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

"He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the manager’s chair. As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together make him the ideal choice to lead the Padres."

Stammen is the Padres' fifth full-time manager since 2016 and the only skipper in the big leagues who was a former pitcher.

He pitched seven seasons for the Washington Nationals and six more for the Padres during his playing career, serving as a reliever for all but his first two big league seasons. An Ohio native known for his effective sinker, Stammen is fifth in Padres history with 333 appearances for the club.

The Padres have a winning record in five of the last six seasons and made the postseason in four of those seasons. Preller hopes Stammen can help the team ascend to a new level and win a World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

