Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San Diego

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three fans got into a heated altercation that turned physical during the San Francisco Giants 8-3 win over the San Diego Giants on Friday, according to a video circulating on social media.

A video posted to X by a fan in attendance shows a woman in a Padres jersey arguing with two Giants fans. The woman is then seen making an obscene gesture to the men before slapping one of them and walking off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man that was slapped then shoved the woman from behind.

The video ends, but the situation did not appear to escalate.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said they had received no reports of an incident involving two males and a female from Friday’s game.

TENSIONS BOIL IN METS-BREWERS OPENING DAY GAME AFTER RHYS HOSKINS' SLIDE INTO JEFF MCNEIL

Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs to help get Giants manager Bob Melvin his first victory with San Francisco since joining the franchise in October.

He left the Padres after two seasons to take over his hometown team amid reports of an irreparable relationship with San Diego general manager A.J. Preller.

"Not for me, it's us," Melvin said after the game, giving credit to Chapman’s performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was excited for him to get his first win," Chapman added. "I know how badly he wants to win every single day, so I didn't want to make him wait too long. For me to be able to have a game like this it means a lot. That's a guy I want to win for, do anything for, so it's fun that it happened like this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.