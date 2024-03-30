Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San Diego

The Giants defeated the Padres 8-3

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Three fans got into a heated altercation that turned physical during the San Francisco Giants 8-3 win over the San Diego Giants on Friday, according to a video circulating on social media. 

A video posted to X by a fan in attendance shows a woman in a Padres jersey arguing with two Giants fans. The woman is then seen making an obscene gesture to the men before slapping one of them and walking off. 

Matt Chapman celebrates

Matt Chapman, #26 of the San Francisco Giants, celebrates with Jorge Soler, #2, after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on March 29, 2024, in San Diego, California.  (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The man that was slapped then shoved the woman from behind. 

The video ends, but the situation did not appear to escalate. 

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said they had received no reports of an incident involving two males and a female from Friday’s game. 

Fans at PETCO Park

Fans enjoy the remodeled Gallagher Square before the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants on March 29, 2024, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.  (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

 TENSIONS BOIL IN METS-BREWERS OPENING DAY GAME AFTER RHYS HOSKINS' SLIDE INTO JEFF MCNEIL

Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs to help get Giants manager Bob Melvin his first victory with San Francisco since joining the franchise in October. 

He left the Padres after two seasons to take over his hometown team amid reports of an irreparable relationship with San Diego general manager A.J. Preller.

"Not for me, it's us," Melvin said after the game, giving credit to Chapman’s performance. 

Bob Melvin on the field

Bob Melvin (6) heading back to the dugout after the National Anthem on Opening Day at Petco Park on March 28, 2024, in San Diego, California. (Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

"I was excited for him to get his first win," Chapman added. "I know how badly he wants to win every single day, so I didn't want to make him wait too long. For me to be able to have a game like this it means a lot. That's a guy I want to win for, do anything for, so it's fun that it happened like this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.