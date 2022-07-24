Paddy Pimblett advocates for men's mental health after UFC win: 'Please speak to someone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paddy Pimblett is a rising star in UFC and won his third fight Saturday.

Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt by submission in the second round of their bout at UFC London, improving to 19-3 in his mixed martial arts career.

After the win, the 27-year-old advocated for men’s mental health, revealing that one of his friends died by suicide.

"I woke up on Friday morning 4 a.m. to a message one of my friends back home killed himself. This was 5 hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you," Pimblett said.

FAN-FAVORITE DONALD 'COWBOY' CERRONE RETIRES AT UFC 276 AFTER LOSS TO JIM MILLER: 'I DON'T LOVE IT ANYMORE'

"There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. … Listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and if you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone," Pimblett said.

"Speak to anyone. People would rather … I know I would rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So, please, let’s get rid of the stigma and men start talking."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The lightweight competitor defeated Luigi Vendramini via knockout in his first UFC bout in September 2021. In March, he got Rodrigo Vargas to tap out for his second win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pimblett, affectionately known as "Paddy the Baddy," last lost in September 2018 at Cage Warriors 96 via unanimous decision. Two of his three losses have been via unanimous decision. His first loss came in October 2013 at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 60 via technical submission against Cameron Else.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).