Packers’ Matt LaFleur ‘absolutely’ wants Aaron Rodgers back next season

The Packers enter their bye week at 5-8

Aaron Rodgers’ football future is once again slightly murky. 

Following Green Bay’s victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday, Rodgers said there would need to be "mutual desire on both sides" for him to return to Green Bay for his 19th NFL season. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in a game at Lambeau Field Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in a game at Lambeau Field Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers signed a three-year extension in the offseason, but the Packers have struggled during the 2022 season and have former first-round quarterback Jordan Love waiting in the wings. 

But even with Love entering his third NFL season in 2023, Green Bay would like to see Rodgers in a Packers uniform next year. 

"Yeah, absolutely. Of course," head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "But you guys know how I feel. I have a hard time looking past the LA Rams right now. And, obviously, this week is going to be great to kind of dig into ourselves and look at the film critically in every phase and try to challenge our guys in different areas that we can improve. But, then the focus will turn to the LA Rams. So, that's where my mind is right now. But yeah, absolutely."

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst agreed with the four-time MVP, saying there was a reason that the extension was offered in the offseason. 

"Surely, yeah," Gutekunst said Monday. 

"We made a big commitment to him this offseason (with a contract extension), so that was obviously something that was really important to us."

Rodgers has been hampered by injuries this season as the offense tries to integrate new weapons into the offensive system. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In Green Bay’s Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Love played well when filling in for Rodgers, who exited the game late in the third quarter after injuring his ribs. 

Green Bay’s 5-8 record has prompted many to question whether Rodgers should step aside for the remainder of the season, allowing Love to get some reps. 

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rodgers has said that he’d be open to the idea if the Packers no longer can make the playoffs. 

"I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business, and they might want to see some younger guys play," Rodgers said last week. "Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment."

Green Bay enters its bye week before playing the Rams in Week 15. 

