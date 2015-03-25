Packers' Jones questionable for Monday

Green Bay, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago as he continues to battle a knee injury.

Jones was hurt in a Week 6 game against Baltimore and has missed the last two games. He was a limited participant in practice this week.

"He did more than yesterday, so we'll see where he is," said Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

Linebacker Nick Perry didn't practice all week and is doubtful with a foot injury, while cornerback Sam Shields and tight end Ryan Taylor each sat out practice Saturday but are listed as probable.

Shields had his toes stepped on in practice Friday and McCarthy held him out of Saturday's workout as a precaution. Taylor has missed the past two games, while linebacker Brad Jones is expected to return to the lineup after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury.