The Indiana Pacers smell blood and are pouncing.

Set to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, they reportedly made a huge trade on Wednesday by acquiring two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks north of the border.

The Pacers are 23-17, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference, even with star guard Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury.

Now, with Siakam, the Pacers will be even better with Haliburton returns.

Siakam figures to slide into the frontcourt alongside Myles Turner, and has been one of the most consistent power forwards in the league for several years.

Since the 2019-20 season, Siakam has averaged between 21.4 and 24.2 points per game (he's putting up 22.8 per contest since then). He was named an All-Star in both 2020 and last year, and has averaged 7.6 rebounds per game over the last five seasons.

Siakam won the NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

This is Toronto's second big move within the last several weeks, having acquired RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks in exchange for OG Anunoby.

Understandably so, the Raptors are acquiring young capital — they are 15-25 and the 12th seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, Siakam is set to become an unrestricted free agent this year, but is eligible for an extension worth close to $250 million.

Siakam, who was drafted by the Raptors in 2016, will return to Toronto as a member of the Pacers on Valentine's Day.

