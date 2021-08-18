Owner Steven Cohen doesn't hold back about Mets' offensive struggles

The last month plus for the New York Mets has been nothing short of a disaster, as the team has slumped from first to third in the NL East.

The team has issues on both sides of the ball, including having all kinds of problems at the plate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This last weekend, the team hit poorly again. The club was 2-for-29 with runners in scoring position in three games against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team also has just 13 sac flies this season, the worst in all of Major League Baseball.

Things are so bad for the Mets that even new owner Steve Cohen isn’t holding back. Cohen took a pretty strong shot at his franchise on Twitter:

Cohen has been outspoken about the struggles of the franchise over the last few months, but no matter the changes or what’s said and done, things haven’t gotten better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets today sit at 59-60 after a 3-2 Tuesday night loss to the San Francisco Giants, who are a stunning 78-42 and in first in the NL West.

There are already rumors about coaching changes in NY this offseason, though manager Luis E. Rojas is reportedly safe as of now. The team is also ready to spend money to upgrade the roster.

Currently no starter for the Mets is hitting over .275. OF Brandon Nimmo has a .275 average with three homers and 19 RBI, but offseason star pickup Francisco Lindor has struggled most of 2021, hitting just .228 with 11 homers and 36 RBI. He’s also on the 10-day IL right now.

Can the Mets use the final 45 games to make their owner happy again? That remains to be seen. No matter, the team looks as if they are going to have an active offseason and more changes coming.