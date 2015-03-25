Own goal by Uzbekistan puts South Korea on verge of World Cup qualification

South Korea is on the brink of qualifying for the World Cup after defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 thanks to a first-half own goal.

The win Tuesday means South Korea needs just a point from its final game to qualify from Asia Group A for an eighth successive World Cup.

Akmal Shorakhmedov headed a Kim Young-gwon cross firmly into his own net just before halftime.

An Uzbekistan win would have ensured its first appearance at the World Cup.

Both teams are at home next Tuesday for their final group games. South Korea hosts Iran while Uzbekistan takes on Qatar.