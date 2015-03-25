Ovechkin highlights NHL's best from opening week

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL's First Star from the opening week of the season.

Ovechkin is off to a hot start, leading the league with four goals, six points -- five of which came on the power play -- and 24 shots.

Montreal center Lars Eller earned the Second Star. He factored in five of the Canadiens' seven goals last week, scoring three of them and setting up two more.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury claimed the Third Star after allowing one goal and posting a .979 save percentage in a pair of victories.