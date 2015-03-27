Orioles sign OF Chavez

The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran year contract Tuesday.

The 33-year-old spent last season with the Texas Rangers, recording a .301 batting average with 11 doubles, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 83 games.

"Endy is a tremendous defender and gives us needed depth in the outfield," Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said. "He is a veteran player whose left-handed bat will give us options off the bench."

In 910 games with Kansas City, Montreal, Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Mets, Seattle and Texas, Chavez is a career .274 hitter with a .313 on- base percentage, 112 doubles, 24 home runs and 217 runs batted in.