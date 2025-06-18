Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles minor leaguer dies following jet ski crash in Florida

Luis Guevara was 19

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Baltimore Orioles minor league infielder Luis Guevara has died, the team announced in a statement late Tuesday. He was 19.

Guevara was a victim in a jet ski crash in Lido Key, Florida, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported, citing team officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two jet skis with two people on board collided with each other. All four people were sent into the water.

Orioles minor leaguer Luis Guevara was killed in a jet ski crash.

Orioles minor leaguer Luis Guevara was killed in a jet ski crash. (Thomas Bender/Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Guevara later died at a hospital, according to the station.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.

Jordan Sanchez and Luis Guevara

Jordan Sanchez, #32, high fives Luis Guevara, #18. (Thomas Bender/Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Guevara joined the Orioles in January 2023 as an international free agent from Venezuela. He was playing shortstop, third base and second base as he worked his way through the Orioles’ farm system.

He played for Orioles Orange in the Dominican Summer League for two years. He got his start in 2025 in Double-A with the Chesapeake BaySox of the Eastern League but moved down to the Delmarva Shorebirds of the Single-A Carolina League and later the Orioles’ Florida Complex League team.

An Orioles cap in the dugout

A detailed view of Baltimore Orioles baseball hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on March 11, 2024. (Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports)

He was hitting .281with 49 RBI and 41 steals in 114 career minor league games across all four teams.

