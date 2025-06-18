Orioles minor leaguer dies following jet ski crash in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Orioles minor league infielder Luis Guevara has died, the team announced in a statement late Tuesday. He was 19.

Guevara was a victim in a jet ski crash in Lido Key, Florida, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported, citing team officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two jet skis with two people on board collided with each other. All four people were sent into the water.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Guevara later died at a hospital, according to the station.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.

RAFAEL DEVERS EMBRACES NEW ROLE WITH GIANTS AFTER SHOCKING RED SOX TRADE

Guevara joined the Orioles in January 2023 as an international free agent from Venezuela. He was playing shortstop, third base and second base as he worked his way through the Orioles’ farm system.

He played for Orioles Orange in the Dominican Summer League for two years. He got his start in 2025 in Double-A with the Chesapeake BaySox of the Eastern League but moved down to the Delmarva Shorebirds of the Single-A Carolina League and later the Orioles’ Florida Complex League team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was hitting .281with 49 RBI and 41 steals in 114 career minor league games across all four teams.