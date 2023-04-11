Orioles have new base-hit celebration after home run funnel goes viral

The season is young, but the Baltimore Orioles may already be the kings of celebrations this year.

On Monday night, their beer-funnel home run celebration went viral, as Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle chugged water through the party favor.

Just a night later, they had another trick up their sleeve.

After an Austin Hays double, he pulled out the old sprinkler dance standing on second base, but it wasn't his celebration that warrants speaking about, but rather, the response from the dugout.

A bunch of Orioles standing on the ledge took some sips of water and sprinkled it out of their mouths.

It's a good sign to see the O's have this much fun on the field — last year surprised just about everyone when they went 83-79 with many expecting them to be a near-60-win team.

It's not uncommon for teams to have their own celebrations after base hits — the 2017 Yankees gave a thumbs down in response to a Mets fan who went viral for showing his displeasure after a Todd Frazier homer. In 2011, the Mets had a "claw" after hits.

The O's are 5-5 in the early going in a tough AL East where everyone is at or above .500 so far, including the 10-0 Tampa Bay Rays.