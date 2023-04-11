Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles have new base-hit celebration after home run funnel goes viral

The O's changed up from Monday night's funnel

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The season is young, but the Baltimore Orioles may already be the kings of celebrations this year.

On Monday night, their beer-funnel home run celebration went viral, as Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle chugged water through the party favor.

Just a night later, they had another trick up their sleeve.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, left, gestures after hitting a double against Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Domingo Acevedo (not shown) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore. 

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, left, gestures after hitting a double against Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Domingo Acevedo (not shown) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

After an Austin Hays double, he pulled out the old sprinkler dance standing on second base, but it wasn't his celebration that warrants speaking about, but rather, the response from the dugout.

A bunch of Orioles standing on the ledge took some sips of water and sprinkled it out of their mouths.

It's a good sign to see the O's have this much fun on the field — last year surprised just about everyone when they went 83-79 with many expecting them to be a near-60-win team.

Austin Hays #21 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Ramon Urias #29 after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Austin Hays #21 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Ramon Urias #29 after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

MEMBER OF CHEATING ASTROS TEAM DISHES ON SCANDAL, KNEW WHAT PITCH WAS COMING ON KEY ALCS HOMER

It's not uncommon for teams to have their own celebrations after base hits — the 2017 Yankees gave a thumbs down in response to a Mets fan who went viral for showing his displeasure after a Todd Frazier homer. In 2011, the Mets had a "claw" after hits.

Ryan Mountcastle #6 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ryan Mountcastle #6 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The O's are 5-5 in the early going in a tough AL East where everyone is at or above .500 so far, including the 10-0 Tampa Bay Rays.