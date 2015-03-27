Orioles beat Yankees for first home win

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles claimed their first home victory of the season, holding off World Series champions the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday.

New York rallied with two late runs in the ninth and had a runner on third base for a game-tying score but Baltimore reliever Alfredo Simon snuffed out the fightback when he had Alex Rodriguez ground out.

"I think with all the other stuff we've gone through in the last 19 games, the ninth inning was a piece of cake," Orioles manager Dave Trembley told reporters. "We finally found a way to win."

Baltimore starter Kevin Millwood pitched five and a third innings and allowed two runs, while catcher Cesar Izturis finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The win helped the Orioles (4-16) snap a run of six straight losses at home.

The Yankees (12-7), who spent Monday at the White House celebrating last year's championship in a ceremony with President Barack Obama, slumped to their second straight loss.

Jorge Posada hit a solo home run in the fourth to give New York a 2-1 lead but Baltimore came back with three runs in the sixth.

Rhyne Hughes and Nolan Reimold had RBI singles in the inning, as did Izturis, who also added an RBI hit in the eighth.

"It's just been a struggle up to this point," Millwood said. "(But) we swung the bats well in Boston and we started out this homestand swinging the bats well.

"I think we're all excited to see how this thing turns around a little bit."

Yankees starter Phil Hughes was coming off a start in which he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Wednesday and he followed up with a no-decision after allowing one run in five and two thirds.

He exited with two outs in the sixth where relievers Boone Logan and David Robertson gave up the lead.

