Orioles fans escorted out of stadium after unveiling Trump reelection banner

Several fans at a Baltimore Orioles game were escorted out of Camden Yards during Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after unveiling a large banner supporting President Trump's reelection.

The red, white and blue banner read "Keep America Great!" and "Trump 2020." It was rolled out in the eighth inning and was in full view for roughly 10 minutes before security came and had the fans take it down.

Fans chanted, "Take it down," shouting at the men behind the banner, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Camden Yards has a policy on banners, according to the Orioles website. Banners may only be displayed before and after games and between innings.

“Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles' discretion," the policy further states.

The banner issue arose with Trump still grappling with the backlash over comments he made about the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., whose district covers part of Baltimore. In a multiday tirade, Trump said the city was a “rodent infested mess” and a place where “no human being would want to live.” Some critics saw the remarks as evidence of racism. Trump, in turn, has denied being a racist" while standing by his criticisms.