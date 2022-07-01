Oregon women's golf coach creates home run 'dad hack'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Derek Radley, head coach of the Oregon Ducks women’s golf team, is all about the "dad hacks."

In a video posted to social media Thursday, the fifth-year coach showed off his inventive side, attaching a baseball to a fishing pole to help his young son in some light batting practice.

The viral video, which has been viewed over 25 million times as of Friday, showed Radley sitting back and letting his creation do most of the work, giving new meaning to the saying "work smarter, not harder."

Radley was named the head coach of the women’s golf team in 2018 after spending six seasons with the University of Arizona. In his final season with the Wildcats, he led the team to a national championship.

