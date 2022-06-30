USC, UCLA to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another shake-up in college athletics could see UCLA and USC join the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to multiple reports.

The Pac-12 teams are in talks to leave the conference in time for the 2024 season, with an official announcement expected to come sometime in the next 24 hours, ESPN reported, citing sources.

"USC and UCLA have to make the decisions to position them best for the long term," one source told the outlet. "The future is so uncertain we need to be operating from a position of strength."

"Everything is on the table," another source told CBS Sports .

Both schools will have their grant of rights tied to the conference’s television contract end after the 2023-2024 season, making the transition seamless.

USC and UCLA’s departure comes just a year after the SEC granted membership to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin starting on June 1, 2025.

