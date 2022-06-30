Expand / Collapse search
Published

USC, UCLA to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024: reports

The SEC granted membership to Oklahoma and Texas last year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Another shake-up in college athletics could see UCLA and USC join the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to multiple reports. 

The Pac-12 teams are in talks to leave the conference in time for the 2024 season, with an official announcement expected to come sometime in the next 24 hours, ESPN reported, citing sources. 

USC Trojans fans cheer against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 20, 2021.

USC Trojans fans cheer against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 20, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"USC and UCLA have to make the decisions to position them best for the long term," one source told the outlet. "The future is so uncertain we need to be operating from a position of strength."

CINCINNATI, UCF, HOUSTON TO JOIN BIG 12 IN 2023 AFTER REACHING DEAL WITH AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE 

"Everything is on the table," another source told CBS Sports

UCLA Bruins fans cheer at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2021.

UCLA Bruins fans cheer at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Both schools will have their grant of rights tied to the conference’s television contract end after the 2023-2024 season, making the transition seamless. 

USC and UCLA’s departure comes just a year after the SEC granted membership to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin starting on June 1, 2025.

USC Trojans, from left, Joe Bryson, Kyle Ford and Darwin Barlow celebrate a touchdown on April 23, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

USC Trojans, from left, Joe Bryson, Kyle Ford and Darwin Barlow celebrate a touchdown on April 23, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Longhorns and Sooners leave the Big 12 after several decades. Both schools were a part of the conference when it was formed out of the Big Eight and Southwest Conference merger.

