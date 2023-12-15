Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks

Oregon, Oregon State rivalry game to continue over next two years despite conference realignment

Oregon will play in the Big Ten next season

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Civil War football matchup between Oregon and Oregon State will continue at least through the 2025 season despite the Ducks making a move to the Big Ten. 

Oregon announced the continuation of the in-state rivalry Thursday, a home-and-home with Oregon State in 2024 and 2025. 

A picture of an Oregon State helmet

An Oregon State Beavers helmet on the field at Autzen Stadium before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The future of the rivalry, which dates to 1894, had been up in the air with Oregon departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. 

Oregon State is one of just two teams that has not found a new conference to play in after a summer in which eight teams left the Pac-12, following USC and UCLA out the door. 

The continuation of the rivalry was made possible due to scheduling adjustments by Oregon, which will no longer play Texas Tech in 2024 or Boise State in 2025 and will have seven home games each season. 

The Oregon-Oregon State game is the fifth-most played rivalry game in college football, with the two schools squaring off 127 times. 

A view of Autzen Stadium

A game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Oregon defeated the Beavers in 2023, securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game before losing to Washington. The game was played at Autzen Stadium before a crowd of 59,987, the fourth-largest crowd in the history of the stadium, according to Oregon. 

"I think games like this are really important," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said before the November matchup, according to The Oregonian. "And it would be great if that’s something we could make happen and continue to make happen. I know everybody on our end would love to see that continue."

Conference realignment has shaken up traditional rivalries across the country as schools are forced to schedule their rivals in the non-conference slate. 

Oregon and Oregon State play

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) of the Oregon Ducks tackles running back Damien Martinez (6) of the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Washington, which will join Oregon in the Big Ten next season, agreed in principle to extend its Apple Cup rivalry with Washington State through 2028.

"For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans," Washington State President Kirk Schulz said, according to ESPN.

