Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's Jalen Milroe announces return for senior year

Milroe's Crimson Tide faces No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Alabama's Jalen Milroe is vying for a national championship in a few weeks, but he already has has mind made up on his short-term future.

The quarterback announced Thursday he is returning for his senior year.

Milroe made the announcement on "The Next Round."

"I'm coming back for my senior year," he said when asked about his plans.

Jalen Milroe reacts

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates after the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs Dec. 2, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Milroe led the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship upset of Georgia, which was the top-ranked team at the time. Entering that contest, Bama was the eighth seed, but it was enough to get it a nod in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and 12-1 Big 12 champ Texas knocked out Florida State, which went 13-0 and won the ACC. Some argued one loss to Bama wasn't enough for Georgia, which had won 29 straight until that loss, to be excluded from the playoff.

Milroe has thrown for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also has 12 rushing scores.

But it didn't come that easy for Milroe. He started the season as the No. 1 quarterback but was benched after losing at home to Texas in Week 2. 

Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KIRK HERBSTREIT REAFFIRMS STANCE THAT FLORIDA STATE IS NOT ONE OF 'THE BEST 4' TEAMS

The benching lit a fire under Milroe. He's thrown 17 touchdown in his last eight games, throwing multiple touchdowns in seven of those contests. In the one game he didn't throw for any, he ran for four.

Milroe finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, and with the four finalists likely to go pro, the rising senior will be among the favorites for next year's Heisman.

Jalen Milroe plays in the SEC Championship Game

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rushes the ball during the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs Dec. 2, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.   (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama is the No. 4 seed in the playoff and will face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl New Year's Day.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.