‘America’s Game’ takes center stage as Army and Navy square off for 124th time

For one Saturday during the college football season , all eyes are focused on a single game.

Army and Navy will square off for the 124th time on Saturday at Gillette Stadium for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough, MA.

The matchup is being played away from Philadelphia, PA, for the next four years, starting with Saturday’s game in New England. "America’s Game" will then head to Washington, D.C. in 2024, Baltimore in 2025 and New Jersey in 2026.

TIM BRANDO DISCUSSES FLORIDA STATE PLAYOFF SNUB, CFP SELECTION CRITERIA: ‘THE PROCESS IS THE TRAVESTY’

"We've got our 250th anniversary of the Revolution coming up this year and I can't think of a better way to kick it off than with America's Game here," Massachusetts governor Maura Healy said during the kickoff luncheon, according to the New England Patriots website.

Both teams enter Saturday’s game with a record of 5-6 and neither will be playing in a bowl game this season, meaning the matchup will be the final sendoff for seniors on both sidelines.

It will be a game between two programs known historically for running the football, and the 2023 offenses are no different.

Army is 10th in the country with 209 rushing yards per game, while Navy rushes for 200.5 yards per contest, good for 14th in the nation.

Special teams and rushing defense will likely decide the game, the latter of which the Midshipmen hold the advantage. Navy allows 121.9 yards per game on the ground to Army’s 180.5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As is usually the case, the uniforms will receive a good amount of coverage as both teams unveiled their special garb in November.

Navy and Under Armour unveiled a uniform that will honor the Silent Service, the U.S. Submarine Force, its families and supporting personnel.

"The entire uniform is flooded with Eclipse Navy (UA's darkest shade of navy blue) to mimic the covert design of a submarine hull," Navy athletics wrote regarding the uniforms. "The uniform was purposefully designed to embody the Force's nickname: Silent Service. The overall design was intended to be simple and utilitarian to convey the stealth purposes of a submarine's design."

The Black Knights teamed up with Nike and will wear uniforms that tell the story of the 3rd Infantry Division during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"On December 9, Army West Point Football honors and represents the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and their tactical acumen on the field in Foxborough," Army athletics wrote regarding the uniforms. "In adopting their mottos, symbols, and ethos on the field of friendly strife, we seek to emulate their application of these characteristics to defeat our rivals."

Last year’s game was a thrilling matchup that saw Army defeat Navy in double overtime.