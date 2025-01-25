Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee vows to never ski again after disastrous first experience

Lee tried skiing during a trip to Montreal

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Olympian Suni Lee may want to stick to gymnastics. 

The gold medalist tried her hand at skiing for the first time this week, as seen in her Instagram story, but wound up face-down on the snow. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Suni Lee falls

Suni Lee, of the United States, falls while competing during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

During a trip to Montreal in Canada, Lee showed off her failed skiing attempt with photo and video of her laying down on her front in skis after falling down right in front of the slope entrance. She claims it will be the last time she tries to ski. 

"First time skiing," she wrote. "Omg never again." 

TEAM USA'S TOP 5 MOMENTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS

Suni Lee looks on

Sunisa Lee of Team United States looks on during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Elsa/Getty Images)

A video of her laying on the snow, which was taken by her friend Samira Ahmed and re-shared to Lee's own story, showed the gymnast laughing as she squirmed on the snow. A caption on that video read, "This is why I stay off the slopes." 

While fans can certainly expect not to see Lee compete in the upcoming 2026 Milan Olympics, her struggles in skiing certainly isn't for lack of athleticism or coordination. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunisa Lee after failing on women's balance beam on day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. 

Sunisa Lee after failing on women's balance beam on day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France.  ( Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Lee is the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist and the 2024 Olympic all-around and uneven bars bronze medalist. She also helped contribute to the U.S.'s team gold medal in 2024 and silver in 2020.

She has also received many prominent sports honors and awards, including in 2021, when she was named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Sportswoman of the Year by the Women's Sports Foundation. She was even included in Time Magazine 100, which is the publication's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 


 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.