Olympic gymnast Suni Lee vows to never ski again after disastrous first experience

U.S. Olympian Suni Lee may want to stick to gymnastics.

The gold medalist tried her hand at skiing for the first time this week, as seen in her Instagram story, but wound up face-down on the snow.

During a trip to Montreal in Canada, Lee showed off her failed skiing attempt with photo and video of her laying down on her front in skis after falling down right in front of the slope entrance. She claims it will be the last time she tries to ski.

"First time skiing," she wrote. "Omg never again."

A video of her laying on the snow, which was taken by her friend Samira Ahmed and re-shared to Lee's own story, showed the gymnast laughing as she squirmed on the snow. A caption on that video read, "This is why I stay off the slopes."

While fans can certainly expect not to see Lee compete in the upcoming 2026 Milan Olympics, her struggles in skiing certainly isn't for lack of athleticism or coordination.

Lee is the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist and the 2024 Olympic all-around and uneven bars bronze medalist. She also helped contribute to the U.S.'s team gold medal in 2024 and silver in 2020.

She has also received many prominent sports honors and awards, including in 2021, when she was named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Sportswoman of the Year by the Women's Sports Foundation. She was even included in Time Magazine 100, which is the publication's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

