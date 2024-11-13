Olympic gold medalist, wrestler Gable Steveson to return to Minnesota following short-lived retirement

Wrestler Gable Steveson is ready to get back in the game. The Olympic gold medalist will return to competition at the University of Minnesota as he puts his retirement on pause.

Steveson plans to exercise his fifth and final season of college wrestling eligibility. The COVID-19 pandemic granted NCAA athletics an additional year of eligibility.

Steveson won his second national title at Minnesota in 2022 before announcing his retirement. The 24-year-old will look to extend his 52-match win streak when he resumes competitive wrestling in the collegiate ranks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Minnesota has given me everything, and now it’s my turn to give it right back to them: to put my feet back on the wrestling mat, to be the champ, one more time," Steveson said in a video posted to social media.

Minnesota said he is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 24. "Gable has the burning desire to compete for the Maroon and Gold one last time," Minnesota wrestling head coach Brandon Eggum said.

US WRESTLER GABLE STEVESON WINS GOLD MEDAL IN DRAMATIC FASHION AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

"We are thankful he has chosen the opportunity to add to his historic legacy with our program. He is one of the best to ever compete in the sport of wrestling, and we are grateful for the impact has had at our program."

Steveson had a stint with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). During his time with the professional wrestling promotion, Steveson competed at the NXT level — the organization's developmental brand.

The Buffalo Bills signed Steveson in May, despite his lack of experience with football. He was projected to be a defensive lineman. However, Steveson's first attempt at organized football ended in August when he was released by the Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has continued to train with Eggum, and considered making a run at qualifying for the Paris Olympics before ultimately deciding against it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.