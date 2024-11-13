Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Olympic gold medalist, wrestler Gable Steveson to return to Minnesota following short-lived retirement

Stevenson had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills earlier this year

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Wrestler Gable Steveson is ready to get back in the game. The Olympic gold medalist will return to competition at the University of Minnesota as he puts his retirement on pause.

Steveson plans to exercise his fifth and final season of college wrestling eligibility. The COVID-19 pandemic granted NCAA athletics an additional year of eligibility.

Steveson won his second national title at Minnesota in 2022 before announcing his retirement. The 24-year-old will look to extend his 52-match win streak when he resumes competitive wrestling in the collegiate ranks. 

Gable Steveson prepares for a wrestling event

FILE - Minnesotas Gable Steveson prepares to take on Penn States Greg Kerkvliet during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis, March 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

"Minnesota has given me everything, and now it’s my turn to give it right back to them: to put my feet back on the wrestling mat, to be the champ, one more time," Steveson said in a video posted to social media.

Minnesota said he is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 24. "Gable has the burning desire to compete for the Maroon and Gold one last time," Minnesota wrestling head coach Brandon Eggum said.

"We are thankful he has chosen the opportunity to add to his historic legacy with our program. He is one of the best to ever compete in the sport of wrestling, and we are grateful for the impact has had at our program."

Gable Steveson after winning gold

Gold medalist USA's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates the golden medal after the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Steveson had a stint with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). During his time with the professional wrestling promotion, Steveson competed at the NXT level — the organization's developmental brand.

Wrestler Gable Steveson raises his arm

Mar 19, 2022; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson raises his arm as he leaves the mat after defeating Arizona State wrestler Cohlton Schultz (not pictured) in the 285 pound weight class final match during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Cesars Arena.  (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills signed Steveson in May, despite his lack of experience with football. He was projected to be a defensive lineman. However, Steveson's first attempt at organized football ended in August when he was released by the Bills.

He has continued to train with Eggum, and considered making a run at qualifying for the Paris Olympics before ultimately deciding against it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.