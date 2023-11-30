Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shares frustrating home renovation update: ‘I cannot deal anymore’

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is building her dream home with husband and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

But it appears their dream build is hitting some snags.

Biles, 26, shared updates on the construction of their home to her social media on Wednesday and shared her frustrations with some seemingly unexpected issues.

"Yesterday I was here from 11 am – 5 pm," she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories. "I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing because I had no clue what I was walking into…."

Biles said in the following post that she had called in her dad for reinforcements, with Owens likely preparing for Sunday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs .

"Called my dad for backup yesterday [because] I panicked! But I’ve made so much progress [and] I’m so proud of myself," she wrote. "Jonathan will deal with the end result opps… I hope I did it decently [and] thought of all the things."

In her final, and most troubling, update on Wednesday, Biles shared a photo of a floor with staining.

"I cannot deal anymore," she wrote.

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 and were later engaged in early 2022. Biles first began posting about their home in December 2022 and then in April of this year, the couple officially tied the knot.

AMERICAN SIMONE BILES BECOMES MOST DECORATED GYMNAST OF ALL TIME: 'IT WAS EMOTIONAL'

Owens, 28, was signed by the Packers during the offseason following his career-best season with the Houston Texans, where he finished with 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles in 17 starts.

In the Packers Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions, Owens scored his first NFL touchdown when he returned Jared Goff's turnover for 27 yards in the first quarter.

Biles is also coming off her own major comeback after stepping away from gymnastics for two years to focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month she won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time.

It was Biles’ 27th world championship medal and 21st gold.

