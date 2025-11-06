Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton opens up about brain cancer fight, bringing hope with annual fundraiser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ice skating great and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton, who was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997, is preparing for another Scott Hamilton & Friends benefit concert.

Hamilton said this year's star-studded event is shaping up to be the most "epic" one to date. "We have lead singers from Loverboy, Chicago, Journey, Kansas and REO Speedwagon," he told People about the lineup of performers.

The fundraiser benefits Hamilton's CARES Foundation, an organization that works with cancer research centers and emphasizes finding cures that prevent long-term harm to patients.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For so long, chemotherapy, traditional radiation, all the surgeries that have traditionally been used, they create harm in the patient. We like to partner with like-minded organizations to elevate specific cancer research — immunotherapy, targeted therapy, proton therapy — anything that will treat the cancer and spare the patient harm," Hamilton said.

OLYMPIC MEDALIST GABRIELA DABROWSKI REVEALS WHY 'CANCER HAD TO HAPPEN TO ME’

After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy to treat his cancer in 1997, Hamilton learned he had a pituitary brain tumor in 2004. The tumor was removed, but he battled another brain tumor six years later. It returned in 2016, but Hamilton opted against undergoing surgery to address the benign tumor.

The 67-year-old said he continues to live a full life.

"Life is great," Hamilton told People about his health status. "I’m living fully, living healthy, living without restriction."

He added: "I mean I’m on medication for the rest of my life — but that’s okay. I always say there are two types of people on the planet: Those that will one day be on medication, or those that are already on medication."

The four-time U.S. figure skating champion remains optimistic about a future in which no lives are taken by cancer.

"Everything I’ve learned, everything I’ve seen, everything I’ve witnessed, everything that I believe to be true says that there’ll be a time, probably in my lifetime — and I’m 67, so it’s not like I’ve got decades and decades left — is that there will be a day where no one dies of cancer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamilton was born in Ohio and first took up skating when he was 9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.