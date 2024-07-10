Expand / Collapse search
The life of Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi on and off the ice

Yamaguchi competed on Team USA with Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding in the 1990s

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Kristi Yamaguchi ice skating
    Image 1 of 7

    Kristi Yamaguchi is a former U.S. Olympic figure skater. During the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, she took home the gold. (HJS-Pressefoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

  • Tonya Harding, Kristi Yamaguchi and Nancy Kerrigan
    Image 2 of 7

    During the 1992 Olympic Games, Kristi Yamaguchi was roommates with teammate Nancy Kerrigan, right. Tonya Harding, left, was also on the Olympic team. Yamaguchi did not compete in the 1994 games, but her two teammates did. During those games, Kerrigan was injured by an attacker sent by Harding's ex-husband. (Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

  • Kristi Yamaguchi performing on ice
    Image 3 of 7

    After winning a gold medal in 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi left her Olympic days behind her. She still did skate in professional tournaments following her Olympic retirement and also performed in a variety of shows. (David Madison/Getty Images)

  • Kristi Yamaguchi on "Dancing with the Stars"
    Image 4 of 7

    In 2008, Kristi Yamaguchi traded her skates for heels as a celebrity on "Dancing with the Stars." She and her partner, Mark Ballas, went on to win the competition. (Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Kristi Yamaguchi holding up her book "Dream Big, Little Pig!"
    Image 5 of 7

    Kristi Yamaguchi has penned multiple books over the years, including her best-selling children's book "Dream Big, Little Pig!" (David Livingston/Getty Images)

  • Kristi Yamaguchi on "Family Feud"
    Image 6 of 7

    Although Kristi Yamaguchi has hung up her skates professionally, she can still be found making public appearances. (Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Kristi Yamaguchi at an event
    Image 7 of 7

    Today, the former professional figure skater is a mom of two daughters, Keara Kiyomi Hedican and Emma Yoshiko Hedican, and wife to Bret Hedican. She serves as the board chair of Always Dream, an organization focused on early literacy. (Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Kristi Yamaguchi, born July 12, 1971, in Fremont, California, is an Olympic gold medal winning figure skater. 

Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to win gold at the Winter Olympics when she took home the honor during the 1992 games. 

Before focusing on singles, Yamaguchi also competed in pairs with partner Rudy Galindo. In 1991, she was rewarded her first world championship title as a solo skater. 

THE STORY OF TONYA HARDING INCLUDING TRIUMPHS, TRAGEDIES AND ICE-COLD KARMA

Among Yamaguchi's teammates during the 1992 Olympic Games in France were Nancy Kerrigan, who was her roommate during the competition, and Tonya Harding. 

During the 1994 games, Yamaguchi did not compete, but Kerrigan and Harding famously did. Kerrigan was struck in the knee while preparing for the games by Harding's ex-husband, who hired someone for the gruesome act.

In 2019, Yamaguchi posted to X in support of Kerrigan becoming a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars". She tweeted, "So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!"

Even though Yamaguchi retired from competing at the Olympic level after the 1992 games, her competitive spirit lived on. In 2005, she was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. 

Yamaguchi won several more World Professional Figure Skating Champions, in 1994, 1996 and 1997. 

Several years later, in 2008, Yamaguchi competed on "Dancing with the Stars" herself. She and her partner, Mark Ballas, won the dancing competition that season. 

In addition to her athletic ventures, Yamaguchi has also penned several books, mainly for children. Her most popular book is "Dream Big, Little Pig!," which was published in 2011. She wrote the picture book "It's a Big World, Little Pig!" the following year. 

Yamaguchi is also the founder and board chair of Always Dream, an organization "committed to impacting early literacy through fostering family engagement and building a love of reading."

Yamaguchi has been married to the former professional ice hockey player Bret Hedican since 2000. They have two children, Keara Kiyomi Hedican and Emma Yoshiko Hedican. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 