LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne dishes on creepy comments, including asks for her 'bathwater'

Dunne is set to return to LSU as one of the most popular athletes in college sports

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular collegiate athletes on social media and, with that, has brought along a ton of opportunities and – on the flip side – a ton of creepy interactions.

The LSU gymnast dished about some of the weird comments she has received on her social media accounts with fellow Tigers athlete, Flau’jae Johnson.

Olivia Dunne with the title

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship in the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 20, 2024. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The college basketball star asked Dunne which comment she was annoyed with during the latest episode her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae."

"You know what I had for a really long time in my comment section? People asking for my bathwater," Dunne said.

Johnson empathized with Dunne, saying she started to receive similar comments.

"What has my life come to? These people [are] begging for bathwater. But it has kind of settled down at this point, but that was a crazy one that I’ll never forget, and I kind of spun it off as a joke. I would kind of say some out of pocket stuff back, which maybe I shouldn’t have, but it was funny at the time."

Olivia Dunne at a Pirates game

Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 11, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Dunne also admitted she was tired of hearing about how gymnastics is not a real sport, and she does not deserve any of the things she has earned.

The LSU gymnast grew in popularity in 2020 as she committed to LSU. She has 8.1 million followers on TikTok, 5.3 million followers on Instagram and has an NIL valuation of $4 million, according to On3 Sports.

Olivia Dunne and Jared Jones

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones talks with former Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 23, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

She shares an accolade with Johnson – a national champion. LSU gymnastics won the national championship earlier this year while Johnson was on the 2023 national title team. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.