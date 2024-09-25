Olivia Dunne dishes on creepy comments, including asks for her 'bathwater'

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular collegiate athletes on social media and, with that, has brought along a ton of opportunities and – on the flip side – a ton of creepy interactions.

The LSU gymnast dished about some of the weird comments she has received on her social media accounts with fellow Tigers athlete, Flau’jae Johnson.

The college basketball star asked Dunne which comment she was annoyed with during the latest episode her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae."

"You know what I had for a really long time in my comment section? People asking for my bathwater," Dunne said.

Johnson empathized with Dunne, saying she started to receive similar comments.

"What has my life come to? These people [are] begging for bathwater. But it has kind of settled down at this point, but that was a crazy one that I’ll never forget, and I kind of spun it off as a joke. I would kind of say some out of pocket stuff back, which maybe I shouldn’t have, but it was funny at the time."

Dunne also admitted she was tired of hearing about how gymnastics is not a real sport, and she does not deserve any of the things she has earned.

The LSU gymnast grew in popularity in 2020 as she committed to LSU. She has 8.1 million followers on TikTok, 5.3 million followers on Instagram and has an NIL valuation of $4 million, according to On3 Sports.

She shares an accolade with Johnson – a national champion. LSU gymnastics won the national championship earlier this year while Johnson was on the 2023 national title team.