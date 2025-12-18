Old Dominion takes heat for playing star QB after he takes helmet-jarring hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Old Dominion Monarchs took some heat on Wednesday night as they topped the South Florida Bulls to win the Cure Bowl and achieve 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

The issue concerned redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Henicle. He ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 127 more in the 24-10 win. But in the third quarter, Henicle was hit quite hard by South Florida’s De’Shawn Rucker, which knocked off his helmet as he hit the ground. Rucker was ejected for targeting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Henicle went down and didn’t move for several moments. He was helped back up by some medical personnel and walked to the sideline.

However, it wasn’t enough to knock Henicle out of the game. He came back in two plays later and Old Dominion would score on a field goal. Old Dominion received some criticism for allowing Henicle to keep playing after the brutal hit.

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said Henicle was checked for a concussion three times, according to the school’s website.

ESPN STAR REGRETS DIEGO PAVIA VOTE FOR HEISMAN TROPHY AFTER VANDY STAR'S EXPLICIT OUTBURST

"I didn't think it was that hard of a hit," Henicle added. "It was just football. When you get hit like that, you get up, and you get back into the game.

"I wasn't going to allow them to take me out of the game."

The Monarchs led 17-10 after the field goal on the scrutinized drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the fourth quarter, Henicle delivered the knockout blow with a 51-yard touchdown run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.