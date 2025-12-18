Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Old Dominion takes heat for playing star QB after he takes helmet-jarring hit

Quinn Henicle went back into the game and helped the Monarchs to a win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Old Dominion Monarchs took some heat on Wednesday night as they topped the South Florida Bulls to win the Cure Bowl and achieve 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

The issue concerned redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Henicle. He ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 127 more in the 24-10 win. But in the third quarter, Henicle was hit quite hard by South Florida’s De’Shawn Rucker, which knocked off his helmet as he hit the ground. Rucker was ejected for targeting.

Quinn Henicle scores a TD

Old Dominion quarterback Quinn Henicle (10) yells as he scores a touchdown in front of South Florida cornerback Jonas Duclona (3) during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Quinn Henicle tackled

South Florida Bulls cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (22) gets a targeting call for this hit on Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Quinn Henicle (10) negating a turnover during the StaffDNA Cure Bowl between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the USF Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Henicle went down and didn’t move for several moments. He was helped back up by some medical personnel and walked to the sideline.

However, it wasn’t enough to knock Henicle out of the game. He came back in two plays later and Old Dominion would score on a field goal. Old Dominion received some criticism for allowing Henicle to keep playing after the brutal hit.

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said Henicle was checked for a concussion three times, according to the school’s website.

ESPN STAR REGRETS DIEGO PAVIA VOTE FOR HEISMAN TROPHY AFTER VANDY STAR'S EXPLICIT OUTBURST

Ricky Rahne holds the Cure Bowl trophy

Old Dominion quarterback Quinn Henicle, left, and head coach Ricky Rahne, center right, celebrate after winning the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game against South Florida, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

"I didn't think it was that hard of a hit," Henicle added. "It was just football. When you get hit like that, you get up, and you get back into the game.

"I wasn't going to allow them to take me out of the game."

The Monarchs led 17-10 after the field goal on the scrutinized drive.

Quinn Henicle celebrates a first down

Old Dominion quarterback Quinn Henicle (10) reacts after a first down during the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game against South Florida, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

In the fourth quarter, Henicle delivered the knockout blow with a 51-yard touchdown run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

