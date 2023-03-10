Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Oklahoma football player hospitalized after suffering ‘exertional collapse’ during practice, university says

Reports identified the player as defensive back Gentry Williams

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An Oklahoma football player was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an "exertional collapse" following a team workout, the Sooners athletic department said. 

The university did not identify the player, but according to a report from KOCO, defensive back Gentry Williams was taken to Norman Regional Hospital, where he was said to be in good condition. 

A general view of an Oklahoma Sooners helmet during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on Feb. 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

A general view of an Oklahoma Sooners helmet during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on Feb. 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"At the end of this morning’s OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff," the athletic department said, via the university’s independent, student-produced newspaper.

"As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive and it is anticipated he will be released today."

A source told KOCO that Williams collapsed after competing in one-on-one tug-of-war drill toward the end of practice. The source added that it was a routine exercise that the Sooners, and "other programs," have done for years. 

The Oklahoma Sooners take the field for a game against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Baylor won 38-35.

The Oklahoma Sooners take the field for a game against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Baylor won 38-35. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Williams, a freshman out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, played in all 12 games for the Sooners this past season where he registered seven total tackles and an interception. 

The university provided another update on the player’s condition Thursday. 

Defensive back Gentry Williams, #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners, runs across the field during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.

Defensive back Gentry Williams, #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners, runs across the field during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

"He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities," the statement read, via The OU Daily. 

"We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.