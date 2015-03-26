Oilers continue road trip versus Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers got a taste of reality their last time game road trip tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Edmonton had a six-game winning streak stopped with Saturday's 4-2 loss at Phoenix, as Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves and both Theo Peckham and Ryan Nugent- Hopkins scored for the Northwest Division-leading Oilers, who opened the trek with a 3-0 blanking of Los Angeles at Staples Center.

"They outskated us the first couple of periods," Oilers defenseman Tom Gilbert said. "We just weren't ready, and you can't have that in this league."

Nugent-Hopkins owns six goals and six assists in 13 games and was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October. He has four points in the past five games.

Oilers goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin is leading the NHL with a 0.98 GAA and could get the call tonight. Veteran Ryan Smyth has seven points during his four-game points streak and Sam Gagne needs two more games for 300.

The Oilers will also visit Boston, Detroit and Chicago on the trek.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens had a four-game winning streak stopped with Saturday's 5-3 loss against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Max Pacioretty, Andrei Kostitsyn and Brian Gionta all scored, while Tomas Plekanec had three assists for Montreal. Carey Price made 24 saves in defeat and allowed a Brad Richards goal late in the second period. Price had allowed only five goals during Montreal's four-game win streak

"It's hard to win a hockey game when you are in the penalty box," Habs head coach Jacques Martin said on the team's website. "I thought we had a strong second period with a goal early in that gave us some momentum. That (Richards goal) was the probably the key."

Montreal opened the season with a 1-5-2 record, the franchise's worst in 70 years, and is 2-3-2 at home this season.

The Oilers went 2-0-0 against Montreal a season ago and have won 10 of the past 15 meetings between the teams. They are just 4-6 with a tie in the last 11 games at Bell Centre.