Ohio dominates with 536 yards of offense in a 41-16 victory over winless Miami (OH)

Tyler Tettleton and Donte Foster proved a dynamic duo as Tettleton found Foster for three touchdowns and Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio) 41-16 Saturday.

Tettleton threw for 306 yards, barreling past an 8,000 career yards milestone in passing after only needing three before the matchup. All three of his TD passes went to Foster as the Bobcats (6-2, 3-1 MAC) took a 21-10 lead at halftime. Foster finished with a game-high eight receptions for 122 yards.

Beau Blankenship ran for 172 yards to help Ohio amass 536 yards of total offense, dominating the 240 for the RedHawks in comparison.

Austin Boucher threw a 22-yard TD pass to Dustin White midway through the second quarter and led Miami (Ohio) (0-8, 0-4) in rushing with 13 carries for 22 yards.

The RedHawks were one of seven winless teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision heading into Saturday's game.