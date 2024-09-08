ESPN's Stephen A. Smith rips officers over handling of Tyreek Hill detention: 'This ain't going away'

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith fired criticism toward officers in South Florida over the detention of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill for a traffic violation.

Hill was in handcuffs near Hard Rock Stadium Sunday morning, hours before the Dolphins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins said in a statement that Hill was "briefly detained" in the incident.

He was cited for reckless driving, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Several videos on social media showed Hill on the ground. Smith was critical of how officers handled the situation.

"This story with the police involving (Tyreek Hill) ain’t going away damnit. Traffic violation? Fine," Smith wrote on X. "But WTH was he face down in cuffs, stood up, then the other officer runs over behind him and forces him to the ground again??? Hell No! Excessive! Wrong! Again, this ain’t going away.

"Look for yourself. This is b.s. Totally unnecessary. And btw…., I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, booked. I also know we don’t know all the details, blah….blah…..blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs? Then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to."

Miami-Dade Police said an "immediate review" of the incident was requested.

"We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers," Miami Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement to ESPN. "I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, called the incident "heartbreaking" in an interview with ESPN.

Hill played against the Jaguars later Sunday.