Officer involved in Tyreek Hill detention assigned to 'administrative duties,' official says

A Miami-Dade Police officer involved in the detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill Sunday was disciplined, a law enforcement official said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement on the discipline. The officer, who wasn’t named, was pulled off the street.

"Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," Daniels said in a statement. "One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.

"I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers."

Hill was in handcuffs near Hard Rock Stadium Sunday morning, hours before the Dolphins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins said in a statement that Hill was "briefly detained" in the incident. He was cited for reckless driving, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, called the incident "heartbreaking" in an interview with ESPN.

Miami-Dade Police said an "immediate review" of the incident was requested.

"We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers," Daniels said in a statement to ESPN before announcing the discipline. "I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Hill played against the Jaguars Sunday and had seven catches for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown grab.

Miami won the game, 20-17.