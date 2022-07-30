Expand / Collapse search
NWSL player Jaelene Daniels sits out over refusal to wear pride jersey

Daniels turned down an offer to play on the U.S. national team in 2017 over wearing pride jerseys

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jaelene Daniels, a defender in the National Women’s Soccer League, did not participate in the North Carolina Courage's game Friday night after refusing to wear a pride jersey, the team confirmed. 

A team spokesperson told media before the start of the game that Daniels, 29, would not be on the field over for Friday’s contest against the Washington Spirit due to her decision not to wear the Courage’s pride-themed jerseys. 

Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara, left, and North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Hinkle Daniels fight for a ball during an NWSL game March 30, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. 

Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara, left, and North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Hinkle Daniels fight for a ball during an NWSL game March 30, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

"Jaelene will not be rostered tonight as she has made the decision to not wear our Pride jersey," the statement said, via ESPN. "While we're disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself.

"We're excited to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with our fans, players and staff tonight and look forward to hosting our first ever Pride Festival before kickoff."

Daniels, who signed a one-year deal with the Courage in December, previously turned down an offer to play for the women’s national team in 2017 after refusing to wear pride jerseys, according to Sports Illustrated. 

Jaelene Daniels of the North Carolina Courage, left, looks to pass the ball against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium April 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Jaelene Daniels of the North Carolina Courage, left, looks to pass the ball against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium April 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The club released a statement following news of her signing after facing harsh criticism. 

"The decision to re-sign Jaelene was not made lightly and included significant conversations between organization leadership and Jaelene," the open letter to fans stated, via ESPN. "The priority expressed in those conversations is the safety of our players and maintaining an inclusive, respectful space for the entire team."

Daniels later released her own statement addressing the controversy on social media

Jaelene Daniels of the North Carolina Courage instructs her team during a game against the Portland Thorns FC at Zions Bank Stadium July 17, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. 

Jaelene Daniels of the North Carolina Courage instructs her team during a game against the Portland Thorns FC at Zions Bank Stadium July 17, 2020, in Herriman, Utah.

"I remain committed to my faith and my desire for people to know that my love for them isn't based on their belief system or sexuality," she wrote. "I pray and firmly believe that my teammates know how much I cherish them, respect them, and love them."

She has not commented yet on Friday’s incident.
 

