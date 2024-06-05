Novak Djokovic may miss Wimbledon after suffering injury at French Open: report

Novak Djokovic’s chances at competing at Wimbledon are reportedly in doubt as he is set to have surgery to repair the torn meniscus he suffered in the French Open.

Djokovic was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam tournament on Tuesday. He was the defending champion going into the event and the No. 1-ranked tennis player on the men’s side. He is likely to lose his grip on the No. 1 spot because of the injury.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I played with y heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medical meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

Casper Ruud was set to play Djokovic in the quarterfinal.

Wimbledon is set to begin on July 1. ESPN reported that Djokovic is likely to skip Wimbledon in hopes to prepare for a run in the 2024 Olympics for Serbia.

The Olympics tournament begins July 27.

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam wins, the most among men’s tennis players. The only major accomplishment that has eluded him is a gold medal.

He won bronze in 2008.