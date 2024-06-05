Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic may miss Wimbledon after suffering injury at French Open: report

Djokovic tore his meniscus in the French Open

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Novak Djokovic’s chances at competing at Wimbledon are reportedly in doubt as he is set to have surgery to repair the torn meniscus he suffered in the French Open.

Djokovic was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam tournament on Tuesday. He was the defending champion going into the event and the No. 1-ranked tennis player on the men’s side. He is likely to lose his grip on the No. 1 spot because of the injury.

Novak Djokovic gets worked on

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment for his knee injury during his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the fourth round of the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I played with y heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medical meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

Casper Ruud was set to play Djokovic in the quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic at Olympic

Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia reacts after a point during his Men's Singles Bronze Medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wimbledon is set to begin on July 1. ESPN reported that Djokovic is likely to skip Wimbledon in hopes to prepare for a run in the 2024 Olympics for Serbia.

The Olympics tournament begins July 27.

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam wins, the most among men’s tennis players. The only major accomplishment that has eluded him is a gold medal.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023 in London. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

He won bronze in 2008.

