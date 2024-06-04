Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas complains to French Open umpire over Carlos Alcaraz's 'extended grunt'

'When I'm about to hit the shot, there is an extended grunt,' Stefanos Tsitsipas said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took issue with two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz’s style of play during their quarterfinal match at the French Open on Tuesday, prompting him to make his case to the chair umpire. 

Tsitsipas, a finalist at the 2021 French Open, approached the umpire after losing a tie-break in the second set to complain about Alcaraz’s "extended grunt." 

Stefanos Tsitsipas prepares to serve

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece looks on against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during Day Ten of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

After hitting the ball into the net, Tsitsipas suggested to the umpire that noise was distracting. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When I'm about to hit the shot, there is an extended grunt," he said, according to a video, via Eurosport. 

"The grunt is extended. It's like a millisecond before I hit it."

Tsitsipas' complaints were met with boos from the crowd, but it wouldn’t be the last time he raised the issue. 

Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks to the chair umpire

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece speaks to the umpire against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during Day Ten of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN DUE TO INJURY

Tsitsipas approached the chair umpire again after Alcaraz took a commanding two-set lead.

"Before it was manageable, but that last forehand was a little bit borderline too much."

Alcaraz would win the quarterfinal match in three sets. He will next face Jannik Sinner in the semifinal match. 

Stefanos Tsitsipas embraces Carlos Alcaraz

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (R) speaks with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his defeat in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during Day Ten of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the French Open with a knee injury. 

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from #rolandgarros," Djokovic posted on social media. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.