Stefanos Tsitsipas complains to French Open umpire over Carlos Alcaraz's 'extended grunt'

Stefanos Tsitsipas took issue with two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz’s style of play during their quarterfinal match at the French Open on Tuesday, prompting him to make his case to the chair umpire.

Tsitsipas, a finalist at the 2021 French Open, approached the umpire after losing a tie-break in the second set to complain about Alcaraz’s "extended grunt."

After hitting the ball into the net, Tsitsipas suggested to the umpire that noise was distracting.

"When I'm about to hit the shot, there is an extended grunt," he said, according to a video, via Eurosport.

"The grunt is extended. It's like a millisecond before I hit it."

Tsitsipas' complaints were met with boos from the crowd, but it wouldn’t be the last time he raised the issue.

Tsitsipas approached the chair umpire again after Alcaraz took a commanding two-set lead.

"Before it was manageable, but that last forehand was a little bit borderline too much."

Alcaraz would win the quarterfinal match in three sets. He will next face Jannik Sinner in the semifinal match.

Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the French Open with a knee injury.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from #rolandgarros," Djokovic posted on social media. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.