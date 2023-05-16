Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Novak Djokovic calls out Italian Open opponent over lack of sportsmanship after getting hit by ball

Cameron Norrie hit Djokovic in the back of the leg after he conceded a point

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For Novak Djokovic, there’s a difference between following the rules of the game and good sportsmanship. 

During his Round of 16 match against Cameron Norrie at the Italian Open on Tuesday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion felt his opponent lacked the latter. 

Cameron Norrie plays in the fourth round of the Italian Open

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain plays a forehand during the Men's Singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Foro Italico on May 16, 2023 in Rome, Italy.  (Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Djokovic was hit with the ball early in the second set of the match after he conceded a point to Norrie. 

UNDERDOG TENNIS YOUNGSTER FABIAN MAROZSAN PULLS OFF STUNNING UPSET

The Serbian tennis pro, who is defending his title in Rome, had turned his back to the net, which both players had approached and seemingly conceded the point when Norrie hit the ball into the back of Djokovic’s leg. 

Djokovic shot an icy glare back at Norrie as he headed back to the service line, but it wasn’t just an isolated incident that led him to call out his opponent after securing his place in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win. 

Novak Djokovic reacts during the fourth round of the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men's Singles match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at Foro Italico on May 16, 2023 in Rome, Italy.  (Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

"I did watch the replay when he hit me. Maybe you could say he didn’t hit me deliberately," Djokovic told reporters during his post-match press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was not so much maybe about that, but it was a combination of things. From the very beginning, I don’t know — he was doing all the things that were allowed. He’s allowed to take a medical timeout. He’s allowed to hit a player. He’s allowed to say, ‘Come on,’ in the face more or less every single point from basically the first game," he continued. 

"Those are the things that we players know in the locker room it’s not fair play, it’s not how we treat each other, but again it’s allowed." 

Djokovic went on to say that he’s had a good relationship with Norrie over the years and called him "a very nice guy off the court," but said his "attitude" during their match on Tuesday left him confused. 

Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic shake hands at the Italian Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie (L) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands after Djokovic won their fourth round match of the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2023. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is what it is. He brought the fire, and I responded to that. I’m not going to allow someone behaving like this and just bending my head. I’m going to respond to that. But that’s all it is. What happens on the court, we leave it on the court and we move on." 

Djokovic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open for a consecutive 17th time. He will next face seventh-seeded Holger Rune in a rematch of the Paris Masters final that the 20-year-old Dane won in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.