Novak Djokovic allowed to compete in US Open as United States set to change COVID-19 travel policy

Novak Djokovic was not able to play in last year’s U.S. Open due to COVID-19 policy, but that seems to have changed in 2023.

Djokovic will be making his return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, this summer, as the United States is set to lift their COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international travelers.

The mandate is expected to end on May 11.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Novak Djokovic is a great champion, a fan favorite, and now that the federal government has lifted its vaccine requirements for international travelers, we look forward to welcoming him back to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open," United States Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told the AP.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was previously denied an exemption when he tried to compete in the Miami Open in March.

In February, he also applied for special permission to enter the U.S. to play in tournaments due to his vaccination status. While he was denied the special permission as well, some politicians believed Djokovic should be allowed in the country.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC DENIED COVID-19 VACCINE EXEMPTION, WILL NOT COMPETE AT MIAMI OPEN

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged President Biden to "put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want – let him play." DeSantis wrote that Djokovic’s denial to enter the U.S. is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable."

Djokovic is one of the premier tennis players in the world, winning 22 Grand Slams over his illustrious career.

However, the 2022 season was hard for him because he was not allowed to play in the Indian Wells, Miami Open and U.S. Open. He also was deported from Australia.

Djokovic was, however, able to compete in Wimbledon last year in England, which he won over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in four sets.

NICK KYRGIOS' MOTHER HELD UP AT GUNPOINT WHILE INSIDE TENNIS STAR'S TESLA

With Djokovic absent from the U.S. Open, the men’s singles final was one by Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz was at the top of the tennis world, being ranked No. 1 by ATP ahead of Djokovic following his first Grand Slam victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the Serbian has since took that title back and will be attempting to stay on the tennis throne by the time the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.