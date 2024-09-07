Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Notre Dame suffers stunning upset to Northern Illinois, Huskies record first ever win over top-10 opponent

The Fighting Irish entered the game as the No. 5 ranked team in the country

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Northern Illinois kicker Kanon Woodill's 35-yard field goal in the final minute proved to be the difference maker in the Huskies' matchup with the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame did try to pull off a last-second comeback, but a 62-yard field goal was no good. Northern Illinois would go on to celebrate an improbable 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana.

The upset marked the Huskies first non-conference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 win over the then-21st Alabama Crimson Tide in 2003. It also gave Northern Illinois its first win in program history against a team ranked in the top-10 of the AP Top 25.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

College football players lineup before a snap

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies center Logan Zschernitz (65) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. (Matt Cashore-Imagn Images)

Notre Dame, on the heels of an impressive road win over Texas A&M, looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois as it clung to a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish gained possession after a punt with 7:49 left and drove from their 25 to the Northern Illinois 49.

OKLAHOMA STATE HANGS ON IN DOUBLE OVERTIME TO AVOID ARKANSAS UPSET

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard launched a pass deep up the middle intended for Kris Mitchell, but Amariyun Knighten made the interception and returned it 33 yards to the 50-yard line with 5:55 to play.

Northern Illinois football player makes a tackle

Northern Illinois safety Santana Banner tackles Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Knighten’s interception set up the winning field goal from Woodill, his third of the day.

Notre Dame struck first as quarterback Riley Leonard side-stepped the Huskies defense for an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notre Dame will likely drop considerably in next week's rankings before they travel to West Lafayette for a game against in Purdue on Sept. 14. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will enjoy a bye week before hosting Buffalo on Sept. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.