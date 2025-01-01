Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame calls on fans to 'join us in prayer’ following apparent terror attack ahead of Sugar Bowl

The Sugar Bowl is expected to continue on as scheduled

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Louisiana senator issues warning: The terrorists win if we don't 'continue to live our lives' Video

Louisiana senator issues warning: The terrorists win if we don't 'continue to live our lives'

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., weighs in as the FBI investigates the truck crash on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as an act of terrorism.

The University of Notre Dame is asking fans in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl to "join us in prayer" after an apparent terror attack killed at least 10 people and injured more than 30 others early Wednesday morning. 

The statement shared on social media comes as thousands of college football fans have traveled to the city for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between the Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame logo

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo is on display on the end zone pylon during the CFP first round game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 20, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We are aware of the incident this morning in New Orleans and are working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy," the statement posted on X read. 

"We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence." 

The university urged those in New Orleans to avoid the surrounding area. It also encouraged anyone interested to attend a mass the university is holding at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel. 

The FBI is investigating a suspected act of terror after a driver plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35 others. Police said the suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. 

Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana

Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Str. in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. A driver plowed into crowds of New Year’s revelers and began firing a weapon in the early hours of the morning. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

SUGAR BOWL OFFICIAL SPEAKS OUT AFTER DEADLY BOURBON STREET ATTACK LEAVES AT LEAST 10 DEAD HOURS BEFORE KICKOFF

The tragedy has raised security concerns ahead of the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night at the Caesars Superdome, which sits just a mile away from the crime scene. 

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning," Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

Notre Dame Fighting

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish run onto the field prior to the Playoff First Round game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium on Dec. 20, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick indicated at a press conference on Wednesday that the game will continue as expected. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.