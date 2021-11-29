Ex-Notre Dame star Brady Quinn on Brian Kelly's reported departure: 'LSU is desperate'

Brady Quinn, a former Notre Dame star quarterback, was among the alumni who reacted to the report Brian Kelly was going to leave the Fighting Irish to take the LSU job.

Quinn, a Heisman Trophy finalist and current FOX college football analyst, appeared on CBS Sports HQ on Monday and tried to put together the reason why Kelly would bolt to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think the first thing that comes to mind is why. What would entice you to go to LSU considering [Notre Dame] very well could find themselves, depending on how things play out this Saturday, in the College Football Playoff playing for a national championship. That’s the awkwardness of the current situation," he said.

"When you dig a little deeper and you look at it and go, ‘OK, what wasn’t done at Notre Dame that maybe Brian Kelly had asked for?’ They wanted a new football facility. That hasn’t been done yet. I heard that was a frustrating part in this breakup."

Notre Dame is 11-1 and could find itself back in the College Football Playoff should some upsets occur during the conference championships on Saturday. But Quinn made it clear, he believes LSU was in a "desperate" situation.

BRIAN KELLY'S TEXT TO NOTRE DAME PLAYERS REVEALED AS HE'S REPORTEDLY SET TO TAKE LSU JOB

"Let’s not get this twisted: LSU is desperate. They already made it very well aware they wanted Lincoln Riley. They tried to swing for the fences with some names, nothing really came through. And so, they did their best to pay Brian Kelly … I heard seven years, $100 million."

Kelly, 60, coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before he left the Bearcats for the Notre Dame opening. Kelly replaced Charlie Weis before the start of the 2010 season and helped get Notre Dame back to prominence.

In 2012, Notre Dame got to the BCS Championship only to lose to Alabama 42-14. Kelly and Notre Dame would reach the College Football Playoff twice but fail to win in either appearance.

Notre Dame was also hit with NCAA penalties. In 2014, the school discovered that an athletic trainer was providing impermissible benefits. The school self-reported the violation, and the NCAA determined the school needed to vacate the 2012 and 2013 victories.

Kelly led the school to nine bowl games during his tenure, only missing out during the 2016 season after a 4-8 record. The team is 11-1 in 2021 with a major bowl game waiting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is 113-40 all-time at Notre Dame and has the most wins for a coach in school history.