Notre Dame basketball coach goes on fiery rant in defense of team after latest loss

Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry went on a fiery rant on Sunday defending the team following a 15-point loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Shrewsberry vowed to turn the program around and even hit the microphone at the podium after the Fighting Irish fell to 11-14 overall and 5-9 against ACC opponents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Notre Dame lost to Louisville, 75-60.

"I understand that a lot of people have quit on us," the coach said. "Well deserved. If you hate me, absolutely man. Great. If you think I suck, if you think I can’t coach, I’m with you, man, good. Good for you because you’re allowed to have opinions. You think I should be fired? Good for you."

Shrewsberry vowed the team would not quit on the season even as prospects of making the tournament look grim.

ILLINOIS BOTCHES TERRENCE SHANNON JR JERSEY RETIREMENT CEREMONY WITH HILARIOUS GAFFE DURING UNVEILING

"I believe in myself and I believe in these guys. … Don’t give up on these kids, man," he added. "What have they done for people to give up on them? I know if you’re not with us because we’re losing, you don’t want to come watch us, fine. Fine. But do it because of me then, not these kids. They don’t deserve that.

"I don’t care about anybody else’s opinion. I know who I am. I know I can coach basketball. I know I’m turning this program around. If you gave up on me already, I don’t want to see you back here. I don’t give a damn. ... We’re gonna get this thing rolling."

Shrewsberry took over for Mike Brey, who left Notre Dame after the 2022-23 season. He was 37-31 as Penn State’s head coach and led them to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his second season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In two years with Notre Dame so far, Shrewsberry is 24-34.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.