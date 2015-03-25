Northwestern says Carmody won't be back next season, ending 13-year run

Northwestern says Bill Carmody will not return as coach next season.

The school announced Saturday that he will not be back, ending a 13-year run in which the Wildcats raised expectations but failed to reach their first NCAA tournament.

Carmody ranks among the most successful coaches at Northwestern with a 192-210 record. With their Princeton offense and 1-3-1 zone defense, the Wildcats usually were able to hang with more talented teams even if they came up short. But the lack of an NCAA berth ultimately did him in.

The firing comes on the heels of a particularly difficult season in which the Wildcats lost their final nine games to finish 13-19 and missed the postseason after four straight NIT appearances, an unprecedented run for Northwestern.