Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald gives epic response to questions over his game plan after blowout loss

Northwestern Wildcats football coach Pat Fitzgerald had a message for critics after he was asked about the team’s offense during their 31-10 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

Fitzgerald blasted so-called experts on social media Monday who questioned his game plan.

RUTGERS QUARTERBACK RECEIVES CELEBRATORY PUNCH IN THE FACE AFTER TOUCHDOWN PASS

“Yeah, I go into every game plan expecting it to work,” Fitzgerald said. “To be quite honest with you, I understand there are 40,000 experts on Twitter that can call plays for me. My email address is hashtag I don’t care. So, shoot that out.”

Northwestern’s loss to Michigan State snapped an eight-game regular-season winning streak against Big Ten Conference opponents. Northwestern also won 15 of 16 regular-season games against conference opponents, according to AL.com.

EX-OLE MISS, TEXAS QUARTERBACK JEVAN SNEAD DEAD AT 32, POLICE INVESTIGATING, REPORT SAYS

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the season with their only win coming against UNLV. The Wildcats lost to No. 25 Stanford on the road 17-7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Northwestern has their toughest matchup so far this season against No. 8 Wisconsin on Saturday. The team plays at least three ranked opponents in their next four games.