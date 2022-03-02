North Carolina's Sam Howell was asked to play unique game by Eagles at NFL scouting combine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is one of the top players at his position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, but during a recent interview at the scouting combine, Howell had an interesting request from the Philadelphia Eagles that had nothing to do with football.

Howell was reportedly asked to shoot a basketball into a mini hoop. On Wednesday, he jokingly said that he’s likely off the Eagles’ draft board after only making two out of five shots. The Eagles are known to put potential prospects through unique games, including last year when they put prospects through a rock, paper, scissors game to gauge their competitiveness.

Howell didn’t provide any details on the size of the basketball or the hoop.

Howell, who could potentially go in the first round in the draft, threw for 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons at North Carolina. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in Howell’s services, especially after long-time QB Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 NFL season.

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the other quarterbacks that may go in the first round of the draft. None of the QBs stand out as a potential franchise-changing player, but if they land in the right situation, there’s certainly potential.

The Eagles have the No. 19 pick, but it’s highly unlikely that they take Howell or any of the other quarterbacks because they’ve committed to former Oklahoma product Jalen Hurts, who they view as a franchise quarterback.