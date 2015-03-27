No HR for Texas' Hamilton after umps skip review

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton was denied a home run Wednesday night when his deep fly ball appeared to clear the outfield fence and the umpire crew did not review the play.

Television replays showed Hamilton's shot leading off the fourth inning against Baltimore cleared the 14-foot fence in left before ricocheting back onto the field.

Second base umpire Doug Eddings signaled safe, indicating the ball was still in play, and Hamilton stopped at second base. Rangers manager Ron Washington came out to question the call when the umpires didn't come together as a group or visit the replay booth.

Hamilton, who homered two innings earlier, was stranded when the next three batters were retired. Texas trailed 2-1 at the time.